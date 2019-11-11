{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Tuesday

Girls Basketball

LaCrosse at Culver Community, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at SB Clay, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Morton, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Marquette at SB Career Academy, 6 p.m.

Westville at Winamac, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Richards at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

