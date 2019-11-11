Tuesday
Girls Basketball
LaCrosse at Culver Community, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at SB Clay, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Griffith at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Morton, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Marquette at SB Career Academy, 6 p.m.
Westville at Winamac, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Richards at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.