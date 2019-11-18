{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Tuesday

Girls Basketball

Marquette at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

New Prairie at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Morton, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at South Newton, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Hanover Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hebron, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

West Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Beecher Fall Classic (field includes Illiana Christian, TF North), TBA

Girls Swimming

LaPorte at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Clay, 5:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags