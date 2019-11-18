Tuesday
Girls Basketball
Marquette at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Morton, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hebron, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
West Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Beecher Fall Classic (field includes Illiana Christian, TF North), TBA
Girls Swimming
LaPorte at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Clay, 5:30 p.m.