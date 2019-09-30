Tuesday
Boys Cross Country
Oak Forest, Reavis, Richards at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South, Eisenhower, Oak Lawn at Bremen (Meadows Forest Preserve), 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Oak Forest, Reavis, Richards at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South, Eisenhower, Oak Lawn at Bremen (Meadows Forest Preserve), 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at ESCC Tournament (P. Bluff), 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Hebron at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Morton at Clark, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Morton at Clark, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marquette at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Rich Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
PCC Tournament (Semifinal), TBA
Girls Volleyball
TF North at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Gary Lighthouse, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
PCC Tournament (Semifinal), TBA