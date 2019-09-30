{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday

Boys Cross Country

Oak Forest, Reavis, Richards at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South, Eisenhower, Oak Lawn at Bremen (Meadows Forest Preserve), 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Oak Forest, Reavis, Richards at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South, Eisenhower, Oak Lawn at Bremen (Meadows Forest Preserve), 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at ESCC Tournament (P. Bluff), 8 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Hebron at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Morton at Clark, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Morton at Clark, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marquette at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Rich Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

PCC Tournament (Semifinal), TBA

Girls Volleyball

TF North at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Gary Lighthouse, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

PCC Tournament (Semifinal), TBA

