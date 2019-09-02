{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday

Boys Cross Country

Argo, Shepard, TF North at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, River Forest, Victory Christian Academy, West Side), 4:30 p.m.

PCC Round Robin (Round 1) at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Argo, Shepard, TF North at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, River Forest, Victory Christian Academy, West Side), 4:30 p.m.

PCC Round Robin (Round 1) at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Nazareth at Marian Catholic (Calumet), 3:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF South (Lansing Country Club), 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF North (Burnham Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Andrean at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.

Chesterton, LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Crown Point, Lake Central at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 4 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes TF United), TBA

Girls Soccer

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Westville at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

EC Central at Morton, 4 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll vs. Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Merrillville at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Crete-Monee at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at La Lumiere, 6 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Morton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

John Glenn at South Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

West Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Westville at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Andrean, 7 p.m.

