Tuesday
Boys Cross Country
Argo, Shepard, TF North at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Gavit, Hammond, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, River Forest, Victory Christian Academy, West Side), 4:30 p.m.
PCC Round Robin (Round 1) at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Boys Golf
Nazareth at Marian Catholic (Calumet), 3:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF South (Lansing Country Club), 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF North (Burnham Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Andrean at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.
Chesterton, LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Crown Point, Lake Central at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 4 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes TF United), TBA
Girls Soccer
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Westville at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
EC Central at Morton, 4 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll vs. Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF North at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Merrillville at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Crete-Monee at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at La Lumiere, 6 p.m.
Clark at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Morton, 7 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
John Glenn at South Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
West Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Westville at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 7 p.m.