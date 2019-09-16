{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_VOLLEYBALL

STOCK_VOLLEYBALL

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Tuesday

Boys Cross Country

Bowman at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Clark vs. Hammond (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

TF North, Hillcrest at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

PCC Round Robin (Round 2) at Hebron, 5 p.m.

TF South, Lemont, Tinley Park at Reavis, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Bowman at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Clark vs. Hammond (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

TF North, Hillcrest at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

PCC Round Robin (Round 2) at Hebron, 5 p.m.

TF South, Lemont, Tinley Park at Reavis, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at Marist, 3:30 p.m.

Hillcrest at TF North (Burnham Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Calumet at North Newton, 4 p.m.

Highland at Merrillville, 4 p.m.

LaLumiere at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette vs. Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Victory Christian at Washington Twp., 4 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at Calumet Christian, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Clark, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hammond at Clark, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

LaLumiere at Westville, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:15 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Munster at Andrean, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Clark at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

Morton at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF North at Argo, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Shepard, 5:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at Calumet Christian, 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 6:15 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

West Central at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m

Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

 

0
0
0
0
0

The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.