Tuesday
Boys Cross Country
Bowman at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Clark vs. Hammond (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
TF North, Hillcrest at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
PCC Round Robin (Round 2) at Hebron, 5 p.m.
TF South, Lemont, Tinley Park at Reavis, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bowman at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Clark vs. Hammond (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
TF North, Hillcrest at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
PCC Round Robin (Round 2) at Hebron, 5 p.m.
TF South, Lemont, Tinley Park at Reavis, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at Marist, 3:30 p.m.
Hillcrest at TF North (Burnham Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Calumet at North Newton, 4 p.m.
Highland at Merrillville, 4 p.m.
LaLumiere at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette vs. Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Victory Christian at Washington Twp., 4 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Calumet Christian, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond at Clark, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hammond at Clark, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
LaLumiere at Westville, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:15 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Munster at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Clark at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
Morton at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Hillcrest at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
TF North at Argo, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 5:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Calumet Christian, 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 6:15 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m
Griffith at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.