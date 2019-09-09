{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday

Boys Cross Country

Bowman at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Crete-Monee, Rich East at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

Cougar Kickoff at New Prairie (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at North Judson, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Bowman at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Crete-Monee, Rich East at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

Cougar Kickoff at New Prairie (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at North Judson, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic (Calumet), 3:30 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF North (Burnham Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Boone Grove, Chesterton at Andrean, 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at Highland, 4 p.m.

Marquette at LaLumiere, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove, Chesterton at Andrean, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at S.B. Adams, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at South Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Hammond Baptist at Hammond, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Plymouth at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Hammond (Harrison Park), 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.

Richards at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF North at Oak Lawn, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Evergreen Park, 5:30 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Marian Central at Marian Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Clark at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at S.B. St. Joseph's, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

