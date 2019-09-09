Tuesday
Boys Cross Country
Bowman at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Crete-Monee, Rich East at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
Cougar Kickoff at New Prairie (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Judson, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bowman at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Crete-Monee, Rich East at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
Cougar Kickoff at New Prairie (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Judson, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Joliet Catholic at Marian Catholic (Calumet), 3:30 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF North (Burnham Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Boone Grove, Chesterton at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 4 p.m.
Marquette at LaLumiere, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove, Chesterton at Andrean, 4:15 p.m.
Michigan City at S.B. Adams, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at South Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago Christian at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Gavit, 5 p.m.
Hammond Baptist at Hammond, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 4:15 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at Hammond (Harrison Park), 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.
Richards at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
TF North at Oak Lawn, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Evergreen Park, 5:30 p.m.
Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Marian Central at Marian Catholic, 6:15 p.m.
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at S.B. St. Joseph's, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.