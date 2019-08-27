Schedule
Wednesday
Boys Cross Country
Marian Catholic, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, De La Salle at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at New Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Marian Catholic, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, De La Salle at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at New Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Highland, Munster at Lake Central, 3:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Morton at Gavit, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Clark, 5 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Girls Soccer
Morton at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at West Lafayette, 5:45 p.m.
Michigan City at Hobart, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Clark, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lake Central at Highland, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at S.B. St. Joseph's, 4 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
E.C. Central at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hebron at Morton, 5 p.m.
Munster at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30 p.m.
Rich Central at T.F. North, 5:30 p.m.
Culver Community at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Portage at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Clark, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.
River Forest at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Kouts, 7 p.m.