Schedule

Wednesday

Boys Cross Country

Marian Catholic, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, De La Salle at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at New Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Marian Catholic, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, De La Salle at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at New Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Highland, Munster at Lake Central, 3:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 4 p.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Morton at Gavit, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Clark, 5 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Timothy Christian at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Girls Soccer

Morton at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at West Lafayette, 5:45 p.m.

Michigan City at Hobart, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Clark, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lake Central at Highland, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at S.B. St. Joseph's, 4 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

E.C. Central at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hebron at Morton, 5 p.m.

Munster at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5:30 p.m.

Rich Central at T.F. North, 5:30 p.m.

Culver Community at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Portage at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Clark, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

River Forest at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Kouts, 7 p.m.

 

