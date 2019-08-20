{{featured_button_text}}
nwipreps.com

Schedule

Wednesday

Boys Cross Country

Knox, LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Knox, LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

T.F. North at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Lowell at Munster, 4 p.m.

Crown Point, Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hammond at HAST, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kouts, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 6:15 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

S.B. Riley at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Valparaiso at S.B. St. Joseph's, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

S.B. Washington at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Portage at Highland, 6 p.m.

South Central at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Clark, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

 

