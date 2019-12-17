{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

Gary Lighthouse at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Chicago Clark, 7 p.m.

West Side at Clark, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Wheeler at South Central, 5:30 p.m.

21st Century at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Rich South, Ill., 7 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Steel City at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

TF North at Lemont (Strike & Spare II), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Griffith at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Griffith at Merrillville, 5:30 pm.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Hebron at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m., regionsports.com and Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)

