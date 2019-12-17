Wednesday
Boys Basketball
Gary Lighthouse at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt at Chicago Clark, 7 p.m.
West Side at Clark, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Wheeler at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
21st Century at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Rich South, Ill., 7 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Steel City at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF North at Lemont (Strike & Spare II), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Griffith at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Griffith at Merrillville, 5:30 pm.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Hebron at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m., regionsports.com and Facebook.com/regionsports (live video)