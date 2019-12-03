{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

CICS/Longwood at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Morton, 7 p.m.

Highland at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Andrew at TF South, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Holy Trinity, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

Westville at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Joliet Central at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Bishop Noll, Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Clark, 6 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

