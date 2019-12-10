{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball stock
The Times

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

Clark at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Chesterton at Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Andrean, 7 p.m

TF North at Rich South, 7 p.m.

West Side at Clark, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Hillcrest at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Merrillville at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Merrillville at Highland, 6 p.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Wrestling

TF South, Oak Forest, Eisenhower at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Boone Grove at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond, 6 p.m.

Hebron at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Fairhaven Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0