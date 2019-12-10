Wednesday
Boys Basketball
Clark at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Chesterton at Plymouth, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Andrean, 7 p.m
TF North at Rich South, 7 p.m.
West Side at Clark, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Hillcrest at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Merrillville at Highland, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Merrillville at Highland, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
TF South, Oak Forest, Eisenhower at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Boone Grove at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond, 6 p.m.
Hebron at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Fairhaven Baptist, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 6:30 p.m.