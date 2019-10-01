Wednesday
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m
LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 6:30 p.m
Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Girls Soccer
Hammond at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
LaPorte at S.B. Clay, 5 p.m.
Marquette at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Clark at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Oak Lawn at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hanover Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.