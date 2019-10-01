{{featured_button_text}}
Soccer stock

soccer

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Wednesday

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m

LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 6:30 p.m

Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Girls Soccer

Hammond at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

LaPorte at S.B. Clay, 5 p.m.

Marquette at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Clark at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Oak Lawn at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hanover Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.

