Wednesday

Boys Cross Country

Bishop Mac Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Bishop Mac Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Highland at Chesterton, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Gavit at Clark, 5 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Morton at Hammond, 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Clark, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Gavit at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

Calumet at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.

Michigan City at Griffith, 5:15 p.m.

Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Marian Catholic at TF South, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

St. Francis de Sales at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.

