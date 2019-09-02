Wednesday
Boys Cross Country
Bishop Mac Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bishop Mac Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Highland at Chesterton, 4 p.m.
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Gavit at Clark, 5 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Morton at Hammond, 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Clark, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Gavit at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
Calumet at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.
Michigan City at Griffith, 5:15 p.m.
Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Kouts at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Marian Catholic at TF South, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
St. Francis de Sales at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at South Central, 7 p.m.