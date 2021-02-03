Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Oregon-Davis at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Munster at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Morton, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Hobart at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lake Central Sectional, prelims (Bishop Noll, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, Rensselaer), 5:30 p.m.
Valparaiso Sectional, prelims (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 5:30 p.m.