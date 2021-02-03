 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Oregon-Davis at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Munster at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

South Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Tri-County at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Morton, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lake Central Sectional, prelims (Bishop Noll, Clark, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, Rensselaer), 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso Sectional, prelims (Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 5:30 p.m.

