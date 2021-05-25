Prep schedule

Baseball
Kankakee Trinity at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
NCC Tournament hosted by Kankakee Valley (White Hawk), 8:30 a.m.
Crown Point, LaPorte at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.
Trinity School at Greenlawn at Marquette (Briar Leaf), 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central, Merrillville at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
Shepard at TF North, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lincoln-Way East at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Riverside-Brookfield, TBA
Girls Track
SSC Blue meet at TF South, 4 p.m.
Portage Regional, 5 p.m.
