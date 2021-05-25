 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Baseball

Kankakee Trinity at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Marist, 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

NCC Tournament hosted by Kankakee Valley (White Hawk), 8:30 a.m.

Crown Point, LaPorte at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.

Trinity School at Greenlawn at Marquette (Briar Leaf), 4 p.m.

Hanover Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central, Merrillville at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

TF South at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

Shepard at TF North, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lincoln-Way East at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Lemont at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Riverside-Brookfield, TBA

Girls Track

SSC Blue meet at TF South, 4 p.m.

Portage Regional, 5 p.m.

