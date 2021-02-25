Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Griffith at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
Gavit at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Hebron, 6 p.m.
McCutcheon at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
SB Washington at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Kouts, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Penn at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Portage at Morton, 7 p.m.
River Forest at North Newton, 7 p.m.
St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
State prelims at IUPUI, 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.