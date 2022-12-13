Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Michigan City at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at EC Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Gary Lighthouse at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
West Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF North at Tinley Park, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Mishawaka Marian, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Munster at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.
West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Evergreen Park at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Tinley Park (Tinley Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF South at Evergreen Park (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF United, Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
North Judson at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell, Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
North Judson at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell, Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Twin Lakes, West Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.