 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Michigan City at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at EC Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Gary Lighthouse at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

21st Century at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

West Central at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

TF North at Tinley Park, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Mishawaka Marian, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Munster at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.

West Side at Morton, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Evergreen Park at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park (Tinley Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF South at Evergreen Park (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF United, Lemont at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

North Judson at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell, Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

North Judson at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell, Munster at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Twin Lakes, West Central at North Newton, 5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts