Saturday
Saturday, Nov. 2
Boys Cross Country
Indiana State championship at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, noon
Marian Catholic at 2A Bloomington Sectional, 10 a.m.
TF North at 2A Thornridge Sectional, 11 a.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Girls Cross Country
Indiana State championship at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, 12:45 p.m.
Marian Catholic at 2A Bloomington Sectional, 9 a.m.
TF North at 2A Thornridge Sectional, 10 a.m.
TF South at Normal Sectional, 11 a.m.