{{featured_button_text}}
Running

Running

 The Times

Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 2

Boys Cross Country

Indiana State championship at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, noon

Marian Catholic at 2A Bloomington Sectional, 10 a.m.

TF North at 2A Thornridge Sectional, 11 a.m.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Girls Cross Country

Indiana State championship at LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute, 12:45 p.m.

Marian Catholic at 2A Bloomington Sectional, 9 a.m.

TF North at 2A Thornridge Sectional, 10 a.m.

TF South at Normal Sectional, 11 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0