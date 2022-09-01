 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

football stock
Week 3 Football

Thursday, Sept. 1

Leo at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Elkhart at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.

South Bend Clay at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live

New Prairie at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live

North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.

TF North at Chicago Hope, 7 p.m.

West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

TF South at Chicago Lane Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Bowman at Phalen, 1 p.m.

Crete-Monee at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Thursday's events

Boys Golf

TF North at Evergreen Park (Meadows), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Andrean, Illiana Christian at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Highland, 4 p.m.

LaLumiere at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

EC Central at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

River Forest at Morton, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist, TBA

Reavis Invitational (field includes TF United), TBA

Girls Soccer

Westville at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at South Bend St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Highland at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Munster at Highland, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Crete-Monee at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF North at Evergreen Park, 5:30 p.m.

TF South at Oak Lawn, 5:30 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at West Central, 6 p.m.

Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

21st Century at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

South Central at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.

West Side at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

