Prep Schedule

Week 3 Football
Thursday, Sept. 1
Leo at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Elkhart at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.
South Bend Clay at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live
New Prairie at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live
North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.
TF North at Chicago Hope, 7 p.m.
West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
TF South at Chicago Lane Tech, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Bowman at Phalen, 1 p.m.
Crete-Monee at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Thursday's events
Boys Golf
TF North at Evergreen Park (Meadows), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Andrean, Illiana Christian at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Highland, 4 p.m.
LaLumiere at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
EC Central at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
River Forest at Morton, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at Hammond Baptist, TBA
Reavis Invitational (field includes TF United), TBA
Girls Soccer
Westville at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at South Bend St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Highland at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Munster at Highland, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Crete-Monee at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
TF North at Evergreen Park, 5:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Lawn, 5:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at West Central, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
South Central at Oregon-Davis, 7 p.m.
West Side at Wheeler, 7 p.m.