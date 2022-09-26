 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Week 7 Football

Thursday, Sept. 29

Lake Station at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Calumet at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live

People are also reading…

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Saint Viator at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Monday's events

Boys Soccer

Chesterton at Morton, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at North White, 5:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.

Lowell at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 6:30 p.m. (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Portage, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Munster at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

PCC Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Lake Station at Highland, 6 p.m.

21st Century at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Morton at Griffith, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament, 7 p.m.

River Forest EC Central, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the upcoming prep sports schedule for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts