Prep Schedule

Week 7 Football
Thursday, Sept. 29
Lake Station at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Calumet at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Evergreen Park at TF South, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Saint Viator at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
TF North at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Monday's events
Boys Soccer
Chesterton at Morton, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at North White, 5:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 6 p.m.
Lowell at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 6:30 p.m. (video), rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Portage, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Munster at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Crete-Monee, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
PCC Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lake Station at Highland, 6 p.m.
21st Century at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament, 7 p.m.
River Forest EC Central, 7 p.m.