Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Culver Academies at LaPorte, 2:30 p.m.

Elkhart at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

SB Clay at Kouts, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Warsaw at Crown Point, 6:45 p.m.

North White at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Portage at Westville, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Summit City Classic (field includes Bowman), TBA

Girls Basketball

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 12:30 p.m.

North Newton at Lowell, 12:30 p.m.

SB St. Joseph at South Central, 1 p.m.

Lake Station at Wheeler, 1:30 p.m.

Calumet at Hobart, 2:30 p.m.

Westville at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Portage, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Portage at Highland, 9 a.m.

Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Portage at Highland, 9 a.m.

Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Zionsville Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 7:30 a.m.

Rensselaer Super Duals (field includes Hebron), 8 a.m.

SB Washington Invitational (field includes Gavit), 8 a.m.

Jim Nicholson Invitational at Elkhart Memorial (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Tom Cameron Invitational at Merrillville (field includes Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lowell), 8:30 a.m.

Portage Quad (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.

Calumet Super Duals (field includes Hanover Central, Lake Station, Munster, North Newton), TBA

