Prep schedule

Saturday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Culver Academies at LaPorte, 2:30 p.m.
Elkhart at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
SB Clay at Kouts, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Warsaw at Crown Point, 6:45 p.m.
North White at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Portage at Westville, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Summit City Classic (field includes Bowman), TBA
Girls Basketball
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 12:30 p.m.
North Newton at Lowell, 12:30 p.m.
SB St. Joseph at South Central, 1 p.m.
Lake Station at Wheeler, 1:30 p.m.
Calumet at Hobart, 2:30 p.m.
Westville at Elkhart Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Portage, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Portage at Highland, 9 a.m.
Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Portage at Highland, 9 a.m.
Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Zionsville Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 7:30 a.m.
Rensselaer Super Duals (field includes Hebron), 8 a.m.
SB Washington Invitational (field includes Gavit), 8 a.m.
Jim Nicholson Invitational at Elkhart Memorial (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Tom Cameron Invitational at Merrillville (field includes Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lowell), 8:30 a.m.
Portage Quad (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.
Calumet Super Duals (field includes Hanover Central, Lake Station, Munster, North Newton), TBA
