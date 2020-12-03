Prep schedule

Friday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Oregon-Davis at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Rossville at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hebron at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Westville at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Morton, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin (field includes Chesterton), 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin (field includes Chesterton), 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!