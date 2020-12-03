 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Friday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Oregon-Davis at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Rossville at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hebron at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Westville at LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Morton, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin (field includes Chesterton), 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin (field includes Chesterton), 6 p.m.

