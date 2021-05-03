 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Baseball

Argo at TF North, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Marquette, 4:45 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 4 p.m.

Crown Point, Portage at Lake Central (Palmira), 4 p.m.

LaCrosse at North Judson, 4 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart (River Pointe), 4 p.m.

Calumet, Gavit at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Argo at TF North, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at North White, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Clark at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Whiting at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Andrean at Munster, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.

North Newton at Delphi, 5 p.m.

West Side at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Andrean, Highland at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton, LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron, Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse, Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville, Michigan City at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart, Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Illiana Christian, Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Andrean, Highland at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point, LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron, Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse, Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville, Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart, Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Illiana Christian, Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 6 p.m.

