Prep schedule

Baseball
Argo at TF North, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Nazareth at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Marquette, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Crown Point, Portage at Lake Central (Palmira), 4 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Judson, 4 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart (River Pointe), 4 p.m.
Calumet, Gavit at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Argo at TF North, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at North White, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Clark at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Andrean at Munster, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 4:45 p.m.
North Newton at Delphi, 5 p.m.
West Side at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Andrean, Highland at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton, LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron, Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse, Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Bloom Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville, Michigan City at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart, Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Andrean, Highland at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron, Kouts at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse, Washington Twp. at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville, Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart, Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Illiana Christian, Wheeler at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 6 p.m.