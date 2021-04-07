 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Tennis
Baseball

Marquette at John Glenn, 3:30 p.m.

Highland at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

West Central at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 4:45 p.m.

Washington Twp. at New Prairie, 4:45 p.m.

Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Crete-Monee at Marian Catholic, 5 p.m.

Softball

Griffith at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Gavit, 4:45 p.m.

Hebron at Winamac, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Morton, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Boone Grove at Portage, 4 p.m.

Griffith at Lake Station, 4 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Hammond, Highland at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Hammond, Highland at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

SB Washington, Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian, Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Morton, Munster, Rensselaer at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

