Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

South Central at Trinity at Greenlawn (South Bend), 12:30 p.m.

LaPorte at SB Clay, 2:30 p.m.

Hobart at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at SB Washington, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Penn, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.comwww.globeradio.org

Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at Delphi, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Lake Station at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Munster, 7 p.m.

Morton at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kouts, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Girls Basketball

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 11 a.m.

Whiting at Wheeler, noon

LaPorte at Elkhart, 1:30 p.m.

Lowell at Twin Lakes, 2:30 p.m.

River Forest at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

West Central at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 6 p.m.

Andrean at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Highland at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Plymouth Invitational (field includes Lowell), 10 a.m.

Eklhart East/West Invitational (field includes LaPorte, Michigan City), 11 a.m.

Valparaiso Viking Invitational (field includes Merrillville), 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes EC Central, Lowell, Morton), 9 a.m.

Girls Swimming

DAC Championships at Valparaiso, 9 a.m. swim/1 p.m. dive

NCC Championships at Munster, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

NCC Championships at Hobart, 8:30 p.m.

DAC Championships at Crown Point, 9 a.m., live video Regionwrestling.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Youtube.com/Regionsports

GSSC Championships at Lake Station, 9 a.m.

MWC Championships at Frontier, 9 a.m.

