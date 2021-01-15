Prep schedule

Saturday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
South Central at Trinity at Greenlawn (South Bend), 12:30 p.m.
LaPorte at SB Clay, 2:30 p.m.
Hobart at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at SB Washington, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Penn, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com, www.globeradio.org
Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Delphi, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-County at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Lake Station at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Munster, 7 p.m.
Morton at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kouts, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Girls Basketball
Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 11 a.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, noon
LaPorte at Elkhart, 1:30 p.m.
Lowell at Twin Lakes, 2:30 p.m.
River Forest at EC Central, 2:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
West Central at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 6 p.m.
Andrean at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Highland at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Lowell), 10 a.m.
Eklhart East/West Invitational (field includes LaPorte, Michigan City), 11 a.m.
Valparaiso Viking Invitational (field includes Merrillville), 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes EC Central, Lowell, Morton), 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
DAC Championships at Valparaiso, 9 a.m. swim/1 p.m. dive
NCC Championships at Munster, 9 a.m.
Wrestling
NCC Championships at Hobart, 8:30 p.m.
DAC Championships at Crown Point, 9 a.m., live video Regionwrestling.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports & Youtube.com/Regionsports
GSSC Championships at Lake Station, 9 a.m.
MWC Championships at Frontier, 9 a.m.