Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Baseball stock
Baseball

Baseball

Bishop Noll at Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Andrean at Highland, 4 p.m.

Chesterton, Merrillville at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.

LaCrosse, River Forest, South Central at Morgan Twp. (Hamlet), 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Marquette (Briar Leaf), 4:15 p.m.

River Forest at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.

TF United at Argo, 6 p.m.

Softball

Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Hebron at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports 

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

EC Central at Illinois Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

TF United at Argo (Moraine Valley College), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Griffith at Highland, 4 p.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Munster, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at La Lumiere, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Boys Track

Gavit, Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Girls Track

Gavit, Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Argo at TF United (TF North), 6 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 6 p.m.

