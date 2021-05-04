Prep schedule

Baseball
Bishop Noll at Mt. Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Andrean at Highland, 4 p.m.
Chesterton, Merrillville at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
LaCrosse, River Forest, South Central at Morgan Twp. (Hamlet), 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Marquette (Briar Leaf), 4:15 p.m.
River Forest at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.
TF United at Argo, 6 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports
Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
EC Central at Illinois Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF United at Argo (Moraine Valley College), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Griffith at Highland, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Munster, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at La Lumiere, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Boys Track
Gavit, Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Gavit, Morton at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Argo at TF United (TF North), 6 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 6 p.m.