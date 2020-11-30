 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Boys Basketball

Frontier at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Morton, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Marquette at Portage Christian, 7 p.m.

West Side at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Gavit at Highland, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.

West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the state championship scores from Friday, Nov. 27, and state championship pairings for Saturday, Nov. 28.

