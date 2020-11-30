Prep schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 1
Boys Basketball
Frontier at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Morton, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Marquette at Portage Christian, 7 p.m.
West Side at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Gavit at Highland, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 7 p.m.
West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 6 p.m.
