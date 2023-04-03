Monday's Schedule
Baseball
Faith Christian at DeMotte Christian, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Bremen at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Hebron at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet Christian, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Westville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Griffith, 5 p.m.
TF South vs. Sayre Area at Ft. Walton Beach H.S., FL, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Morgan Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 4 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Westville, 5 p.m.
Morton at Calumet Christian, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Griffith, 5 p.m.
TF South at Illinois Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Griffith at Calumet, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 5 p.m.