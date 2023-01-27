 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Boys Basketball

Tri-Township at South Central, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Knox at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Morgan Twp. at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hobart, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

TF North at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at South Bend St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Tri-Township at South Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Westville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at DeMotte Christian, 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts