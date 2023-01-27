Prep Schedule

Tri-Township at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Knox at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Kouts at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Morgan Twp. at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
TF North at Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at South Bend St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Tri-Township at South Central, 7 p.m.
West Side at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Westville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at DeMotte Christian, 7:30 p.m.
