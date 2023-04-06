Thursday's Schedule
Badminton
TF South at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
Baseball
TF South vs. Lafayette at South Walton H.S., FL, noon
Boone Grove at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
People are also reading…
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Cincinnati Lakota, TBA
Boys Golf
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Oak Lawn vs. TF United (at TF North), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Culver Academies at Tri-Township, 4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Morton, 5 p.m.
Munster at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
TF South at De La Salle, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Calumet Christian, 8 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Kouts, North White at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis, Morgan Twp. at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Portage, Wheeler at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central, Morton at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Bowman, Hammond Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Track
Marian Catholic at Marist, 4 p.m.
Kouts, North White at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
Munster, South Bend Washington, Valparaiso at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis, Morgan Twp. at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Portage, Wheeler at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Bowman, Hammond Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Chesterton at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Marian Catholic Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.