Prep schedule

Wednesday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Griffith at Gavit, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hammond at Bowman, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament at South Central (semifinals), www.rrsn.com (video)
Wrestling
EC Central at Bishop Noll, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
