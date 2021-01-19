 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Wednesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Griffith at Gavit, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hammond at Bowman, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament at South Central (semifinals), www.rrsn.com (video)

Wrestling

EC Central at Bishop Noll, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts