Prep schedule

Boys Basketball
Bishop Noll at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at South Central, 7 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Merrillville at Portage, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Culver Academies at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Hobart, Lowell, Morgan Twp. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 6 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 6 p.m.
Munster at Chesterton, 6 p.m.