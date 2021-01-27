 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Boys Basketball

Bishop Noll at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at South Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Merrillville at Portage, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.

Culver Academies at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Lowell, Morgan Twp. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 6 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 6 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

