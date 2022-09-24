 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

football stock
Times file photo

Week 6 Football

Saturday, Sept. 24

Frontier at North Newton, 11 a.m.

West Side at Indianapolis Washington, 2 p.m.

Bowman at Dugger Union, 4 p.m.

Saturday's events

Boys Cross Country

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, South Central, Washington Twp., Westville), 7:45 a.m.

Tinley Park Invitational at Midlothian Meadows (field includes TF North, TF South), 8 a.m.

Benton Central Bison Invitational (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Academy, Hammond Central, Hebron, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, Portage, River Forest, Steel City, Valparaiso, West Side, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Winona (MN) Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Crown Point, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Washington Twp., Westville), 7:45 a.m.

Tinley Park Invitational at Midlothian Meadows (field includes TF North, TF South), 8 a.m.

Benton Central Bison Invitational (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Bowman, Calumet, Chesterton, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Academy, Hammond Central, Hebron, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Lowell, Merrillville, Morton, Munster, River Forest, Steel City, Valparaiso, West Side, Wheeler, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Winona (MN) Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 10 a.m.

Girls Golf

Lake Central Regional at Sandy Pines, 8 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Winamac Tournament (field includes Washington Twp.), 8 a.m.

Zionsville Classic (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.

Kouts at Hobart, 10 a.m.

West Lafayette at Merrillville, 10 a.m.

Crown Point at South Bend St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Andrean at Argos, 11:30 a.m.

Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, noon

Marquette at Hammond Academy, noon

Morton at EC Central, noon

Lowell at Hammond Central, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 1 p.m.

Hebron at Griffith, 2 p.m.

Highland at Portage, 3 p.m.

Concord at Chesterton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 9 a.m.

South Bend Clay at LaPorte, 9 a.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Valparaiso at Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 11 a.m.

Northridge at Chesterton, 11 a.m.

Portage at Hammond Central, 11 a.m.

Munster at Griffith, noon

Hanover Central at Highland, 1:30 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 2 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Delta Tournament (field includes Lake Central), 7:30 a.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 9 a.m.

Hammond Academy at Morton, 9:30 a.m.

Chesterton at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.

LaPorte at Lafayette Harrison, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Lincoln-Way West Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8:30 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Marquette), 9 a.m.

Rich South Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF North), 9 a.m.

Victory Christian Invitational (field includes River Forest, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 9 a.m.

Portage at Illiana Christian, 11 a.m.

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

