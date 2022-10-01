Prep Schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday, Oct. 1

Boys Cross Country

Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Chesterton, 9 a.m.

Great Lakes Athletic Conference meet at Riverside Park, 9 a.m.

Greater South Shore Conference meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.

Midwest Conference Meet at Tri-County, 9 a.m.

Niles Savage Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.

Porter County Conference meet at Hebron, 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Great Lakes Athletic Conference at Riverside Park, 9 a.m.

Greater South Shore Conference meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.

Midwest Conference Meet at Tri-County, 9 a.m.

Niles Savage Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.

Duneland Athletic Conference meet at Chesterton, 9:45 a.m.

Porter County Conference meet at Hebron, 10 a.m.

Girls Golf

IHSA State at Prairie View Golf Club, Carmel (Day 2), 7:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Culver Academies at Crown Point, 10 a.m.

EC Central at Lowell, 10 a.m.

Merrillville at Fort Wayne Canterbury, noon

Hanover Central at Morton, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Griffith, 1 p.m.

Hammond Academy at River Forest, 2 p.m.

Hebron at Michigan City, 2 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 3 p.m.

SSAC championship at Victory Christian, TBA

Girls Soccer

Jimtown at Victory Christian, 10 a.m.

Morgan Twp. at Bishop Noll, 10 a.m.

Hanover Central at Morton, 11 a.m.

Hobart at Portage, 11:30 a.m.

Elkhart at Michigan City, noon

Hebron at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Chicago Christian, Hillcrest, Tinley Park at Marian Catholic, 9 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Hebron, Marquette Michigan City, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

McCutcheon at Munster, 10:30 a.m.

SSAC championship at Victory Christian, TBA

