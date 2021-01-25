 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

Boys Basketball

Calumet at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Knox, 7 p.m.

Morton at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

West Central at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hanover Central at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Marquette at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Calumet Christian, 6 p.m.

Knox at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

West Side at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Kouts, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Michigan City at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Calumet at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Calumet at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

