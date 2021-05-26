 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

Beecher at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

LaCrosse at Culver Community, 4 p.m.

Westville at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.

Softball

TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

ESCC Tournament at Carmel, TBA

Girls Track

ESCC meet at Carmel Catholic, 2 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

TF United at Oak Lawn, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

TF North at Lemont, 5 p.m.

