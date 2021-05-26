Prep schedule

Baseball
Beecher at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
LaCrosse at Culver Community, 4 p.m.
Westville at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.
Softball
TF South at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
ESCC Tournament at Carmel, TBA
Girls Track
ESCC meet at Carmel Catholic, 2 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
TF United at Oak Lawn, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
TF North at Lemont, 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.