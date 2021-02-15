 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Badminton

Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

River Forest at Gavit, 6 p.m.

Frontier at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Goshen at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Argos at South Central, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Westville, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Riley, 7 p.m.

North Newton at North White, 7 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at EC Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Marian Catholic at Mother McAuley, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

Oak Lawn at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South co-op at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

