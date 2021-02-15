Prep schedule

Badminton
Oak Lawn at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Gavit, 6 p.m.
Frontier at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Goshen at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Argos at South Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Westville, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Riley, 7 p.m.
North Newton at North White, 7 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at EC Central, 7 p.m.
West Side at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic at Mother McAuley, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
Oak Lawn at TF South (Lynwood Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF South co-op at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.