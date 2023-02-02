Thursday, Feb. 2
Boys Basketball
Hammond Academy at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m., (video), rrsn.com
Hanover Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Proviso East at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at River Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Hammond Baptist Tournament (field includes Victory Christian), TBA
Girls Basketball
Mishawaka Christian at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
TF North at TF South, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Hobart, Morgan Twp., Munster at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Hobart Sectional (field includes Calumet, Chesterton, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 5:30 p.m. swim prelims
Lake Central Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Morton, Munster, North Newton, West Side), 5:30 p.m. swim prelims