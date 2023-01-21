 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Saturday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Culver Academies Tournament (field includes Gary Lighthouse), 9 a.m.

Richmond at Bowman, 1:30 p.m.

Danville at Marian Catholic, 2 p.m.

SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Warsaw at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette Harrison at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

North White at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

West Side at Ben Davis, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Chelby Frazier Memorial Shootout (field includes TF South), TBA

Porter County Conference Tournament, semifinals/championship, TBA

Salem Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

Gary Lighthouse at South Bend Adams, 11:30 a.m.

Michigan City at South Bend Riley, 3 p.m.

River Forest at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Portage, 7 p.m.

West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, TBA

Porter County Conference Tournament, championship, TBA

Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBA

Gymnastics

Hobart at Concordia Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, noon

Boys Swimming

Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster, 9 a.m.

Shepard Invitational (field includes TF United), 9 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Mishawaka Dive Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 8 a.m.

Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, LaPorte, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Lake Station Super 8 Tournament (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, EC Central, Illiana Christian, Whiting), 9 a.m.

SSC Blue Conference meet at Argo (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts