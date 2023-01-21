Prep Schedule

Saturday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Culver Academies Tournament (field includes Gary Lighthouse), 9 a.m.
Richmond at Bowman, 1:30 p.m.
Danville at Marian Catholic, 2 p.m.
SSAC Tournament at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Warsaw at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Harrison at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
North White at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
West Side at Ben Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Chelby Frazier Memorial Shootout (field includes TF South), TBA
Porter County Conference Tournament, semifinals/championship, TBA
Salem Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Basketball
Gary Lighthouse at South Bend Adams, 11:30 a.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Riley, 3 p.m.
River Forest at South Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Portage, 7 p.m.
West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Carmel Catholic, TBA
Porter County Conference Tournament, championship, TBA
Victory Christian at SSAC Tournament, TBA
Gymnastics
Hobart at Concordia Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, noon
Boys Swimming
Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster, 9 a.m.
Shepard Invitational (field includes TF United), 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Mishawaka Dive Invitational (field includes Michigan City), 8 a.m.
Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Munster, 9 a.m.
Wrestling
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, LaPorte, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Lake Station Super 8 Tournament (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, EC Central, Illiana Christian, Whiting), 9 a.m.
SSC Blue Conference meet at Argo (field includes TF North, TF South), 9 a.m.