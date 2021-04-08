 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Softball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Baseball

Hanover Central at Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.

South Central at Plymouth, 3 p.m.

Hobart at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Klassic (field includes Kouts), 1 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Washington Twp., 4:45 p.m.

Bowman at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Lafayette Jeff Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), 5 p.m.

Munster vs. Valparaiso at RailCats High School Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 5 p.m., live video on Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports

Hammond Academy vs. Calumet Christian at RailCats High School Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 7:30 p.m.

Kokomo Classic (field includes Andrean, Lake Central), TBA

Football

Oak Forest at TF South, 7 p.m.

St. Rita at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

SB Clay at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 4:45 p.m.

Hobart at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

