Prep schedule

Baseball
Hanover Central at Mishawaka Marian, 1 p.m.
South Central at Plymouth, 3 p.m.
Hobart at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Klassic (field includes Kouts), 1 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Washington Twp., 4:45 p.m.
Bowman at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Lafayette Jeff Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), 5 p.m.
Munster vs. Valparaiso at RailCats High School Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 5 p.m., live video on Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports
Hammond Academy vs. Calumet Christian at RailCats High School Challenge (U.S. Steel Yard), 7:30 p.m.
Kokomo Classic (field includes Andrean, Lake Central), TBA
Football
Oak Forest at TF South, 7 p.m.
St. Rita at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
SB Clay at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Wheeler, 4:45 p.m.
Hobart at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
