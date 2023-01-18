Prep Schedule

Wednesday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Porter County Conference Tournament, Round 1, TBA
Salem Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Basketball
Bowman at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Portage at West Side, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
EC Central at Bishop Noll, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.