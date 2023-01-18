 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Prep Schedule

  • 0
Basketball

Basketball

 Times file photo

Wednesday's Schedule

Boys Basketball                                                  

Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament, Round 1, TBA

Salem Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

Bowman at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Portage at West Side, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

People are also reading…

EC Central at Bishop Noll, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Prep Schedule

Prep Schedule

Here's a look at the prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts