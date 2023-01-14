Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
TF North Bob Hambric Invitational, 10 a.m.
Marquette at 21st Century, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at South Bend Washington, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Park at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Delphi, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Munster, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Whiting at South Central, 7 p.m.
Rockford Jefferson Shootout (field includes TF South), TBA
Girls Basketball
Lake Station at Calumet, 11:30 a.m.
21st Century at Marquette, 11:30 a.m.
DeMotte Christian at Frontier, 12:30 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 1:30 p.m.
Morgan Park at Hammond Central, 4 p.m.
River Forest at Oregon-Davis, 4 p.m.
West Side at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Coal City Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Culver Academies Winter Classic (field includes Lowell), TBA
Gymnastics
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Lowell), 10 a.m.
Elkhart East/West Invitational (field includes LaPorte, Morgan Twp., Michigan City), 11 a.m.
Valparaiso Viking Invitational (field includes Merrillville, Munster), 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes EC Central, Kouts, Lowell, Morton), 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Duneland Athletic Conference championships at Valparaiso, 9 a.m. diving; 1 p.m. swim
Wrestling
Northwest Crossroads Conference meet at Lowell, 8:30 a.m.
Duneland Athletic Conference meet at LaPorte, 9 a.m.
Greater South Shore Conference meet at Hanover Central, 9 a.m.