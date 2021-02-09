 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Badminton

TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Gavit at Highland, 6 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Lake Station, 6 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 6 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

TF South at Tinley Park, 5 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South co-op at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

