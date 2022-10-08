 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

Saturday's events

Boys Cross Country

Oak Forest Colonel Madden Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 9 a.m.

Hebron Sectional (field includes  Andrean, Boone Grove, Bowman, Crown Point, Gary Lighthouse, Hanover Central, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest, 21st Century), 10:30 a.m.

Rensselaer Sectional (field incudes DeMotte Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, Morgan Twp., North Newton, Tri-Township), 10:30 a.m.

Highland Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, West Side, Whiting), 10:45 a.m.

New Prairie Sectional (field includes Chesterton, Lake Station, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 10:45 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Oak Forest Colonel Madden Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF South), 9 a.m.

Hebron Sectional (field includes  Andrean, Boone Grove, Bowman, Crown Point, Gary Lighthouse, Hanover Central, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest, 21st Century), 10:30 a.m.

Rensselaer Sectional (field incudes DeMotte Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, Morgan Twp., North Newton, Tri-Township), 10:30 a.m.

Highland Sectional (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Griffith, Hammond Central, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, West Side, Whiting), 10:45 a.m.

New Prairie Sectional (field includes Chesterton, Lake Station, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler), 10:45 a.m.

Football

Morton at Culver Academies, 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 9 a.m.

ICSAA State Tournament (field includes Victory Christian), TBD

Girls Tennis

ESCC Meet at Joliet Catholic (field includes Marian Catholic), 9 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Elkhart Christian at Marquette, 10:30 a.m.

