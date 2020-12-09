 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Basketball

Covenant Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

South Central at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Attica at North Newton, 5 p.m.

Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

