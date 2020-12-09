Prep schedule

Thursday's Schedule
Boys Basketball
Covenant Christian at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
South Central at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Knox at Kankakee Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Calumet at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Attica at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
