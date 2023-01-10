Prep Schedule

Boys Basketball
Michigan City at South Bend Riley, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com (video)
Shepard at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at West Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Portage at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
South Bend Adams at Bowman, 7 p.m.
West Side at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF North at Shepard, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at Oregon-Davis, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Richards at TF South, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
South Central at Knox, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Reavis at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Richards (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton, Lowell, Morgan Twp., Munster, Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bremen at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Griffith at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Highland, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Griffith at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Highland, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
John Glenn at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.