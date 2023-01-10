Prep Schedule

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Michigan City at South Bend Riley, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com (video)

Shepard at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

TF South at Richards, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at West Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Portage at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

South Bend Adams at Bowman, 7 p.m.

West Side at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

TF North at Shepard, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at Oregon-Davis, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Richards at TF South, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Elkhart, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Munster, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Tri-Township, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.

Plymouth at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

South Central at Knox, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Reavis at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Richards (Arena Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton, Lowell, Morgan Twp., Munster, Wheeler at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bremen at TF United (TF South), 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Griffith at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Highland, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Griffith at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Highland, Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

John Glenn at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

