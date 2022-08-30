 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Schedule

  • 0
football stock
Times file photo

Week 3 Football

Thursday, Sept. 1

Leo at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Elkhart at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.

South Bend Clay at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live

New Prairie at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live

North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.

TF North at Chicago Hope, 7 p.m.

West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

TF South at Chicago Lane Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Bowman at Phalen, 1 p.m.

Crete-Monee at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's events

Boys Cross Country

DeMotte Christian at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Evergreen Park, Oak Forest at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

West Central Invitational (field includes North Newton), 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes EC Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Station, Marquette, River Forest), 4:45 p.m.

Lemont Invitational (field includes TF North), 5 p.m.

PCC Round Robin at Hebron (field includes Boone Grove, Kouts, Morgan Twp., South Central, Tri-Township, Washington Twp., Westville), 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

DeMotte Christian at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Evergreen Park, Oak Forest at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.

West Central Invitational (field includes North Newton), 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes EC Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Station, Marquette, River Forest), 4:45 p.m.

Lemont Invitational (field includes TF North), 5 p.m.

PCC Round Robin at Hebron (field includes Boone Grove, Kouts, Morgan Twp., South Central, Tri-Township, Washington Twp., Westville), 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Benet at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.

TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:15 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park (Green Garden), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Chesterton at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 4 p.m.

Lake Central, Michigan City at Merrillville, 4 p.m.

Crown Point, Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith, North Newton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Baptist at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Reavis Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF United), TBA

Girls Soccer

Victory Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Culver Community at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

TF South, Oak Lawn at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lake Station at River Forest, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Calumet Christian at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Goode Stem Academy at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Morton at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Whiting at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Kouts at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Tags

