Prep Schedule

Week 3 Football
Thursday, Sept. 1
Leo at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Elkhart at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at South Bend Washington, 6:30 p.m.
South Bend Clay at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live
New Prairie at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), Facebook Live
North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.
TF North at Chicago Hope, 7 p.m.
West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
TF South at Chicago Lane Tech, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Bowman at Phalen, 1 p.m.
Crete-Monee at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's events
Boys Cross Country
DeMotte Christian at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Evergreen Park, Oak Forest at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
West Central Invitational (field includes North Newton), 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes EC Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Station, Marquette, River Forest), 4:45 p.m.
Lemont Invitational (field includes TF North), 5 p.m.
PCC Round Robin at Hebron (field includes Boone Grove, Kouts, Morgan Twp., South Central, Tri-Township, Washington Twp., Westville), 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
DeMotte Christian at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Evergreen Park, Oak Forest at TF South (Erfert Park), 4:30 p.m.
West Central Invitational (field includes North Newton), 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes EC Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Station, Marquette, River Forest), 4:45 p.m.
Lemont Invitational (field includes TF North), 5 p.m.
PCC Round Robin at Hebron (field includes Boone Grove, Kouts, Morgan Twp., South Central, Tri-Township, Washington Twp., Westville), 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Benet at Marian Catholic, 4 p.m.
TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:15 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park (Green Garden), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Chesterton at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 4 p.m.
Lake Central, Michigan City at Merrillville, 4 p.m.
Crown Point, Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith, North Newton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Baptist at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Reavis Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF United), TBA
Girls Soccer
Victory Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Culver Community at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Lake Central at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
TF South, Oak Lawn at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lake Station at River Forest, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Calumet Christian at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Goode Stem Academy at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Morton at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Kouts at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 7 p.m.