 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Monday's Schedule

Girls Basketball

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Winamac, 6 p.m.

Kouts at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Triton at South Central, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll, Calumet at Morton, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll, Calumet at Morton, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Morton at Andrean, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts