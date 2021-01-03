Prep schedule

Monday's Schedule
Girls Basketball
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Winamac, 6 p.m.
Kouts at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Triton at South Central, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll, Calumet at Morton, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll, Calumet at Morton, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Morton at Andrean, 6 p.m.
