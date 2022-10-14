Prep Schedule

Fremont at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at South Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m., rrsn.com, Facebook Live (video)
LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9); rrsn.com
River Forest at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
West Side at Indianapolis Attucks, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Brother Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF North, 7:30 p.m.
Hammond Central vs. Madison at Greenwood, 1 p.m.
