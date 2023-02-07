Boys Basketball
Victory Christian at Culver Academies, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Andrean, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Lake Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Griffith at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Marquette at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Michigan City at Bowman, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Munster at Calumet, 7 p.m.
North Judson at West Side, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
TF South at Oak Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lake Central at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Mishawaka Diving Regional (feeder sectionals: Elkhart, Hobart, Lake Central, Penn, Warsaw), 5 p.m.